Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice down $2.97 to $316.90/cwt.
- Select down $4.34 to $285.63/cwt.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 4,933 sold live at $181-185 and 2,835 sold dressed at $290-292. In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported 6,726 sold live at $182-184 and 1,474 head sold dressed at $288-290.
Beef export sales for the week ending June 29 were the highest since May 25, with Japan leading the purchase list. “The close above the 9-day moving average is a positive short-term indicator for trend.”
“Long feeder cattle futures traders continue to bet the cattle feeder will pay any amount to own incoming inventory,” Christopher Swift of Swift Trading said. “So far, they have proven to have great reserve in bidding higher, compared to what some have alluded to.”