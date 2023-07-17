Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and lower on Select, the USDA said.
- Choice rose 84 cents to $306.78/cwt.
- Select down 87 cents to $275.74/cwt.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported no sales. In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported 35 head sold live at $186 with no dressed sales.
“Today, futures traders appeared to just buy the lower opening,” Christopher Swift of Swift Trading said. “They did nothing more than make it harder on the industry. Unfortunately, U.S. cattle production is mirroring Australian production as they came out of their drought.”
The latest cash market updates “confirmed the trend of higher cash cattle last week,” The Hightower Report said. Nebraska had an average price of $185.87 last Friday, a $1.50 week-to-week improvement.