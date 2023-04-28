Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and lower on Select, the USDA said.
- Choice up 37 cents to $311.44/cwt.
- Select down 75 cents to $288.34/cwt.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported none sold live and 70 head sold dressed at $283.00. In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported n463 head sold live at $177.48-178.00 and 100 head sold dressed at $279.36.
USDA’s weekly Boxed Beef prices were mixed in the AM report. Choice was up 6 cents to $311.13, while Select was down by 62 cents. USDA estimated the week’s FI cattle slaughter at 496k head through Thursday. That is 6,000 head less than last week’s pace, according to Total Farm Marketing.
Packers started buying cattle Wednesday and continued Thursday in the Midwest but for all but a few at least as of Thursday have not taken cash cattle in Kansas and Southwestern states. What they have bought in the Southwest are being bought for $172 compared to Midwest cattle at $180.00 to $182.00 with delivered cattle up to 184.50. Leaving out Southwestern cattle the average weights for steers are over 30 pounds heavier, according to Chris Lehner of ADM Investor Services.