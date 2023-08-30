Cattle supplies are "tight, but demand could be limited by high prices," The Hightower Report said. The October contract is in a "choppy sideways pattern that they have been confined to for more than a month."
Futures markets were "mostly weaker" yesterday, but stayed in a tight range, Alan Brugler of Barchart said. Slaughter is 3,000 head above last week and last year.
Outside markets
Stocks: September E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.01% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.02%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.01%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 0.16% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.24%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index rose 0.04% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 0.33%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.39%, EUR/USD was up 0.40% and USD/JPY was down 0.03%.
Energy: October WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 61 cents (0.75%), and October gasoline is down 0.12%.