Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and higher on Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was down $2.44 to $298.30/cwt.
- Select was up $2.51 to $283.79.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 5,348 head sold live for $179-183, and 4,938 head sold dressed for $280-286.50. In Iowa/Minnesota, there were 5,142 head sold live for $179-183, and 857 head sold dressed for $283-286.
“The discount of futures to the cash market has been a factor to help support the uptrend,” the Hightower Report said. “Cattle weights are light and suggest producers are current with marketings. Boxed beef cutout values at midsession came in at $299.37, down $1.37 on the day.”
“USDA estimated Tuesday cattle slaughter at 126,000 head for a weekly running total of 251,000,” Brugler Marketing said. “That is 2,000 head behind last week’s pace but matches the same week last year.”