“Yesterday’s close back below the 50-day moving average was bearish technical action that suggests the market will test last Friday’s low at $177.625,” The Hightower Report said.
Despite “firmer” trade yesterday, the cattle market was still mixed overall, Alan Brugler of Barchart said. “Feeders were weaker at the close, but still finished just 27 to 47 cents in the red. Sep feeders are still at a net 5 cent gain for the week.”
Outside markets
Stocks: September E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.41% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.19%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.08%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 0.17% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.17%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index rose 0.12% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 0.87%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.39%, EUR/USD was down 0.32% and USD/JPY was up 0.70%.
Energy: October WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 98 cents (1.20%), and October gasoline is down 0.76%.