“Longer-term, breaks look like buying opportunities and the supply fundamentals suggest that the market may be in position to take out the high,” The Hightower Report said.
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.29% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.49%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.99%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 0.54% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.73%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index rose 0.82% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 0.12%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.03%, EUR/USD was down 0.17% and USD/JPY was up 0.06%.
Energy: June WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 16 cents (0.23%), and June gasoline is down 0.59%.