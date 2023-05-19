U.S. beef export sales for the week ending May 11 came in at 17,430 tonnes, up from 16, 617 the previous week and above the four-week average of 15,924, according to the Hightower Report.
USDA’s weekly Export Sales report showed 32k MT of pork was booked for the week that ended 5/11. That was a 6% increase for the week and was up 32% from the same week last year. Pork shipments were 36.8k MT for the week, according to Alan Brugler of Barchart.
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-Mini S&P 500 futures are up 0.29% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.76%%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.77%, Germany’s DAX Index rose 0.63% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.44%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 0.42% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 0.77%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.32%, EUR/USD was up 0.34% and USD/JPY was down 0.10%.
Energy: June WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 1.42 (1.97%), and July gasoline is up 1.65%.