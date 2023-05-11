Lower cattle weights “suggest production may come in lower than expected in the near term,” The Hightower Report said. “Sluggish beef prices may spark more of a correction.”
“I look for cattle feeders to continue to show great reserve in bidding up prices against themselves,” Christopher Swift of Swift Trading said. “Feed costs are coming down, via the spread on the futures.”
People are also reading…
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.28% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.21%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.32%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 0.72% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.64%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 0.29% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 0.02%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.48%, EUR/USD was down 0.60% and USD/JPY was down 0.23%.
Energy: June WTI crude oil prices this morning are down $1.06 (1.47%), and June gasoline is down 1.39%.