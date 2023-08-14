In the USDA supply\demand report on Friday, third and fourth quarter US beef production estimates were revised lower from the July report, which indicates beef supplies are even tighter than expected, according to the Hightower Report. Beef production is expected to be 4-7% below year ago levels over the next four quarters.
USDA reported Friday cash trade from $186 to $190 (mostly $188), but reiterated the Southern market remains unestablished for the week. The 8/9 CME Feeder Cattle Index was 9 cents weaker to $244.52, according to Alan Brugler of Barchart.
Outside markets
Stocks: E-Mini S&P 500 Sep futures are down 0.11% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.05%. France’s CAC 40 was up 0.04%, Germany’s DAX Index rose 0.24% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.48%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 0.34% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 1.27%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.36%, EUR/USD was down 0.39% and USD/JPY was up 0.25%.
Energy: Sep WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 0.88 (1.06%), and Sep gasoline is down 1.56%.