The five area weighted-average price in the cash market is at $176.53, and this leaves June cattle trading at an 11.48% discount to the cash market. The discount has helped provide underlying support, but traders remain concern3d over demand issues, according to the Hightower Report.
USDA’s afternoon Wholesale Boxed Beef report had Choice at $303.90 after a $2.80 increase and Select at $283.43 after a 51 cent decrease. USDA estimates Monday’s FI cattle slaughter at 125k head, down from 126k last week but even with the same week last year, according to Alan Brugler of Barchart.
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-Mini S&P 500 futures are down 0.23% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.62%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.93%, Germany’s DAX Index fell 0.33% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.44%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 1.52% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 0.42%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.40%, EUR/USD was down 0.43% and USD/JPY was up 0.09%.
Energy: June WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 1.02 (1.40%), and July gasoline is up 2.06%.