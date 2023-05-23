Related to this story

June live cattle are bumping their head against trendline resistance from the April 13th contract high, Oliver Sloup of Blue Line Futures said…

U.S. beef export sales for the week ending May 11 came in at 17,430 tonnes, up from 16, 617 the previous week and above the four-week average …

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on both Choice and Select, USDA said.

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were slightly higher on Choice and higher on Select, USDA said.

June fat cattle were the exception for a Monday cattle market rally. The contract ended down by 7 cents, as the other nearby futures closed 30…