Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and lower on Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was up 58 cents to $302.61/cwt.
- Select was 57 cents lower to $277.23.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 4,335 head sold live for $188-190, and 6,152 head sold dressed for $294-298. In Iowa/Minnesota, there were 3,361 head sold live for $186-189, and 1,391 head sold dressed for $294-298.
The market’s short-term trend is negative, The Hightower Report said, with continued closes below the 9-day moving average. “The market setup is somewhat negative.”
“Packers dove deep in the red this week, and grocers have had no relief either,” Christopher Swift of Swift Trading said. “Feed yards continue to pay higher prices for incoming inventory. As interest rates continue higher, and energy as well, the dollars to produce a pound of beef are mounting. If not passed along to the consumer, margins merely shrink further.”