Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was down $2.91 to $319.87/cwt.
- Select was $2.27 lower to $289.97.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 120 head sold live for $180, and 266 head sold dressed for $290. In Iowa/Minnesota, there were 6,372 head sold live, with no dressed sales reported.
“Yesterday the US boxed beef cutout fell to its lowest level since June 6, and it was down another $1.24 at $231.41 this morning,” the Hightower Report said. “The 4th of July holiday has interrupted the cash cattle trade this week, with only 334 head reported as of yesterday afternoon.”
“Federally inspected cattle slaughter was estimated at 209k head for the week through Wednesday,” Brugler Marketing said. “That compares to 250k head last year, when the holiday fell on Monday.”