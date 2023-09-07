Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was down $1.91 to $311.66/cwt.
- Select was $1.44 lower to $286.17.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported no live sales, and 1,601 head sold dressed for $290. In Iowa/Minnesota, there were 80 head sold live for $181, and 80 head sold dressed for $290.
Beef exports continue to lag behind last year and other recent years. “US Beef exports during July dropped to a 6-year low of 240.1 mln lbs,” Brugler Marketing said. “That was 11.1% below June and down 21.9% from last year.”
Traders continue to watch the drought situation. “The weekly US Drought Monitor showed 44% of the cattle inventory was within an area experiencing drought as of Tuesday, up from 40% the previous week and the highest it has been since March 21,” the Hightower Report said.