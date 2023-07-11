Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select.
- Choice fell $1.67 to $312.12/cwt.
- Select fell $2.09 to $280.24.
In both negotiated cash sales and dressed in Nebraska, the USDA reported no reportable trade.. In Iowa/Minnesota, 35 head were sold live at $1.80, and 35 head were sold dressed at $1.80
Trade volume was active to start the week. “The wide spread between cash and futures still encourages producers to move cattle as soon as a packer will take them,” Chris Lehner of ADM Investor Services said today.
The market's short-term trend is positive on the close above the 9-day moving average. With the close over the 1st swing resistance number, the market is in a moderately positive position, The Hightower Report said today.
Christopher Swift of Brugler Marketing said, some cattle feeders are potentially being placed in an untenable position. Continuing to participate in feeding cattle will simply take more working capital. “This may not necessarily suggest the feedlot is in as bad of shape, but some cattle feeders will be, Swift said.