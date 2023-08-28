October cattle traded to their highest level since Aug. 11 on Friday and closed moderately higher on the day, but they are still in a downtrend off the contract and all-time highs from July, according to the Hightower Report.
Northern business was near $185 on Friday, which was steady to $2 weaker from last week. Feeder cattle futures ended Friday trading with $0.45 to $1.12 gains on the board. Sep was at a net $2.67 gain for the week, while Nov was up a net $3.97. The CME Feeder Cattle Index increased 39 cents on 8/23 to $245.14, according to Alan Brugler of Barchart.
Outside markets
Stocks: E-Mini S&P 500 Sep futures are up 14.75% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.89%. France’s CAC 40 was up 1.09%, Germany’s DAX Index rose 0.85% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.07%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index rose 1.13% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 1.73%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.03%, EUR/USD was up 0.11% and USD/JPY was up 0.10%.
Energy: Oct WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 0.22 (0.28%), and Oct gasoline is down 1.13%.