Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and lower on Select, USDA said today.
Choice was up 99 cents to $315.48/cwt.
Select went down 75 cents to $289.54.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported no live sales and 152 head sold dressed at $$288. In Iowa/Minnesota, 193 head were sold live at $183, but there were no reportable dressed sales today.
October cattle are moderately higher, but the market is still confined to last week's range, let alone the range of the past seven weeks. “Cash prices were lower last week, and the boxed beef cutout has been choppy, but the market is supported by tight supply,” The Hightower Report said today.
Lower feedlot inventories and July placements should be supportive for both cash cattle and beef cutout prices heading into this fall, as strong Q4 domestic beef demand has been a positive feature in recent years, CIH said in its monthly Beef Margin Watch released today.