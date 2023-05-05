“Sluggish cash market news may be offset by the large discount of June cattle to the cash market,” The Hightower Report said. “Cash live cattle trade was on the light side on Thursday after heavy trade earlier in the week.”
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 1.44% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 1.15%, France’s CAC 40 was up 1.10%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 1.16% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.91%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 0.48% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 0.12%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.08%, EUR/USD was up 1.15% and USD/JPY was up 0.39%.
Energy: October WTI crude oil prices this morning are up $3.11 (4.49%), and June gasoline is up 2.67%.