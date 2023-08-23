A lower trend in cash cattle prices is “another negative factor,” The Hightower Report said. “Average prices last week were down about 75 cents from the previous week.”
The “temporary” rally from Cattle on Feed has waned, William Moore of Price Future’s Group said. “Fears of slumping demand, post Labor Day, once again surfaced.”
Outside markets
Stocks: September E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.22% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.16%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.10%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 0.02% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.56%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 1.34% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 0.48%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.28%, EUR/USD was down 0.27% and USD/JPY was down 0.41%.
Energy: October WTI crude oil prices this morning are down $1.69 (2.12%), and October gasoline is down 1.80%.