October cattle markets “seem to lack the immediate fundamental driver to take the market back to the all-time highs from last month,” The Hightower Report said. “Cattle supplies are tight, slaughter is low and beef prices are the highest in a month.”
Expectations for the Cattle on Feed report are for placements down 5.5%, marketings down 5.2% and total on feed down 1.6%, according to The Hightower Report said.
Outside markets
Stocks: September E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.31% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.65%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.53%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 0.37% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.47%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index rose 0.43% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 0.44%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.32%, EUR/USD was up 0.31% and USD/JPY was down 0.43%.
Energy: September WTI crude oil prices this morning are up $1.17 (1.46%), and October gasoline is up 1.00%.