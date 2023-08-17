Related to this story

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Stronger cash prices could give the Oct cattle impetus to push through the Aug. 4 high at 183.725 and test the contract high at 185.750. A fai…

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and lower on Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher for both Choice and select today, USDA said.