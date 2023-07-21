Live cattle retreated on Thursday with contracts closing 35 cents to $1.05 in the red. August fats were still up 15 cents for the week as of Thursday evening. USDA reported solid cash trade volume mostly $3 to $4 higher for Thursday, from $188 in the WCB and from $180-$181 in the South, according to Total Farm Marketing.
October live cattle had a key reversal top yesterday on decent volume, but the bull market has managed to push through similar tops twice in the last two months, according to the Hightower Report.
People are also reading…
Outside markets
Stocks: September E-Mini S&P 500 futures are up 0.40% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.09%. France’s CAC 40 was up 0.40%, Germany’s DAX Index fell 0.30% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.35%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index dropped 0.06% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 0.57%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.20%, EUR/USD was down 0.04% and USD/JPY was up 0.99%.
Energy: September WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 1.08 (1.43%), and September gasoline is up 1.45%.