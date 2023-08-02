Yesterday’s rally suggests that the October contract could test the July 20 high around $185.75, “and the futures discount to the cash market indicates there is room for that to happen,” The Hightower Report said.
“USDA estimated Federally Inspected cattle slaughter at 124,000 head for Tuesday,” Alan Brugler of Barchart said. “That set the week’s total at 248k head, a 1k lead over both last week and the same week last year.”
Outside markets
Stocks: September E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.70% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 1.20%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.76%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 1.08% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.99%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 0.89% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 2.30%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.13%, EUR/USD was down 0.15% and USD/JPY was down 0.09%.
Energy: July WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 13 cents (0.15%), and September gasoline is up 0.61%.