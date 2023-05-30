The cattle futures market was mixed on Friday with fats making new contract highs and the feeders fading into the holiday weekend on rising feed costs. Live cattle futures settled up by 5 to 57 cents on the day, leaving June at a net $1.62 gain for the week , according to Total Farm Marketing.
The USDA estimated cattle slaughter came in at 118,000 head Friday and 9,000 head for Saturday. This brought the total for last week to 625,000 head, down from 642,000 the previous week and down from, 641,000 a year ago, according to the Hightower Report.
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-Mini S&P 500 futures are up 0.6% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.44%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.53%, Germany’s DAX Index rose 0.4% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.5%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index gained 0.09% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 0.30%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.25%, EUR/USD was up 0.27% and USD/JPY was down 0.51%.
Energy: June WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 1.05 (1.44%), and July gasoline is down 1.53%.