Cattle markets closed near their highs yesterday, with feeder cattle also posting solid gains, Brugler said. “USDA estimated the week’s FI cattle slaughter at 374k head for the week through Wednesday. That matches both last week and the same week last year’s pace.”
“The cold storage report carried a bullish tilt,” they said. “Beef prices continue to trade at the highest level since 2021.”
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.59% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.56%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.31%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 0.27% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.17%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index rose 0.67% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 0.15%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.24%, EUR/USD was down 0.32% and USD/JPY was up 0.31%.
Energy: June WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 20 cents (0.27%), and June gasoline is down 0.26%.