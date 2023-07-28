Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower for both Choice Select, USDA said.
- Choice was down 86 cents to $302.00/cwt.
- Select fell $2.22 to $277.54.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 454 head sold dressed at $291, with no reportable live sales. In Iowa/Minnesota, 427 head were sold live at $187.59, and 477 head were sold dressed at $293.32.
The latest COF report showed placements above trade estimates because cattle were put into feedlots ahead of time because pasture conditions were poor. “In feedlots the feed is available where pastures couldn’t even feed goats,” said Chris Lehner of ADM Investor Services. One big drawback will be adding feed costs to producers that count on weight gain from pastures versus paying for feed, he said today.
October cattle are higher today, but prices are inside yesterday's range. The market has been trading in a narrow, consolidating pattern over the past four sessions with a succession of lower highs and steady lows. The Hightower Report says that suggests that the market could test this week's low today or Monday.