Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice rose $3.79 to $325.19/cwt.
- Select rose $2.12 to $301.56/cwt.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 2,410 sold live at $188-194 and 8,333 sold dressed at $298-304. In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported 5,816 sold live at $188-192 and 2,197 head sold dressed at $295-300.
Today was an “outside reversal day,” The Hightower Report said, as the market had posted contract highs the previous eight sessions. “The market had gotten technically overbought and vulnerable to a corrective selloff.”
Today’s action is a “bearish indication,” but much of the market remains above the 9-day moving average.