Breaks in the cattle market “look like buying opportunities,” The Hightower Report said. “The supply fundamentals suggest that the market may be in position to take out the high.”
The rally in feeder cattle “is believed to be complete,” Christopher Swift of Swift Trading said. “With more cattle becoming available to them, due to changes in expansion, I think it will be difficult to see cattle feeders push prices against themselves.”
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.04% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.37%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.06%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 0.03% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.98%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index rose 1.81% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 0.71%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.12%, EUR/USD was up 0.23% and USD/JPY was up 0.09%.
Energy: June WTI crude oil prices this morning are up $1.93 (2.72%), and June gasoline is up 2.61%.