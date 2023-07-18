Front month fat cattle started strong but faded through the afternoon and closed mixed on Monday. August was down by a nickel at the close, while October was down 37 cents. The Dec and 2024 contracts were UNCH to 10c higher, according to Total Farm Marketing.
Estimated beef production last week was 511.6 million pounds, down from 545.4 million a year ago, and the lag in beef production is bullish, according to the Hightower Report.
Outside markets
Stocks: September E-Mini S&P 500 futures are down 0.10% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.14%. France’s CAC 40 was down 0.12%, Germany’s DAX Index fell 0.09% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.03%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 0.37% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 0.32%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.11%, EUR/USD was down 0.12% and USD/JPY was down 0.09%.
Energy: September WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 0.08 (0.11%), and September gasoline is up 0.74%.