Feeders saw new ATH for the lead month August contract at $248.07, taking out the 2014 high. The other feeders were 1.7% to 2.3% higher for the day. That left August at a $13.62 gain for the week and an $8.40 for the month, according to Total Farm Marketing.
Outside markets
Stocks: July E-Mini S&P 500 futures are down 0.10% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.14%. France’s CAC 40 was up 0.03%, Germany’s DAX Index fell 0.16% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.13%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index rose 1.31% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 1.70%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.11%, EUR/USD was down 0.07% and USD/JPY was up 0.23%.
Energy: Aug WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 0.70 (0.99%), and Aug gasoline is down 0.31%.