The cattle market rallied early yesterday to hit a contract high before reversing course to make for a lower close overall, The Hightower Report said. “The USDA Supply/Demand report caused steep selloffs in corn and soybeans and may have put pressure on cattle.”
In addition to yesterday’s reversal, “technical indicators are showing a loss of momentum and stochastics have crossed negative in August cattle.”
People are also reading…
Outside markets
Stocks: September E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.38% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.82%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.86%, Germany’s DAX Index rose by 0.75% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.40%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index rose 1.26% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 1.49%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.34%, EUR/USD was up 0.44% and USD/JPY was up 0.04%.
Energy: August WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 4 cents (0.04%), and September gasoline is down 0.31%.