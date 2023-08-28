Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and higher on Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was down 86 cents to $317.04/cwt.
- Select was 58 cents higher to $292.09.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, there was no reportable trade, the USDA said. In Iowa/Minnesota, there were 73 head sold live for $184-186, and no dressed trade.
Cash live cattle prices are showing some variation by region. “Cash live cattle prices were weaker last week, but only in the north,” the Hightower Report said. “Iowa/Minnesota and Nebraska prices were about $1.50 lower, but Kansas and Texas/Oklahoma were steady.”
Traders are also watching trends in managed money funds. “The weekly CoT report showed the managed money spec fund net long at a 21-wk low of 89.7k contracts,” Brugler Marketing said. “The spec traders also reduced their net long in feeders through the week, 1,309 contracts lighter to 12,378 contracts as of 8/22.”