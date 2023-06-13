The five-area weighted average steer price last we3ek was $188.75, up from $182.03 the previous week and $140.14 a year ago. Cattle supplies are tight and beef production is expected to be below year-0ago levels for the next three quarters, according to the Hightower Report.
Live cattle ended Monday 0.5% to 1% higher with some triple digit gains. June futures still held 8.5k open contracts as of the Friday settle – with no deliveries to date. Feeder cattle closed the day 5 to 72 cents in the black, according to Total Farm Marketing.
People are also reading…
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-Mini S&P 500 futures are up 0.12% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.421. France’s CAC 40 was up 0.24%, Germany’s DAX Index rose 0.29% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.04%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index rose 0.15%% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 1.80%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.50%, EUR/USD was up 0.57% and USD/JPY was down 0.23%.
Energy: June WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 1.63 (2.44%), and July gasoline is up 2.35%.