Live cattle markets were lower on Wednesday, “as commodity markets were under pressure from a risk-off mood in the wake of lowering U.S. bond ratings,” The Hightower Report said.
“The cash trade market remains thin for the week, though USDA confirmed some minimal $185-$186 in the North through Wednesday,” Alan Brugler of Barchart said.
Outside markets
Stocks: Septmber E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.34% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.74%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.84%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 0.97% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.80%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index rose 0.58% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 1.68%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.03%, EUR/USD was up 0.01% and USD/JPY was down 0.43%.
Energy: September WTI crude oil prices this morning are up $1.15 (1.45%), and September gasoline is down 0.16%.