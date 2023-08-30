Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and lower on Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was up 75 cents to $315.11/cwt.
- Select was down 15 cents to $289.53.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, there was no reportable trade, the USDA said. In Iowa/Minnesota, there were 1,479 head sold live for $183-186, and 293 head sold dressed for $290.
“Cash cattle supplies are tight, but the market has lacked a fundamental driver to take it back above last month’s highs,” the Hightower Report said. “Traders are concerned about demand being shut off by high prices.”
“The nearby feeder cattle futures are also in the red with $0.55 to $1.32 losses,” Brugler Marketing said. “The non-Aug contracts printed new LoC highs on Monday. USDA had no cash trade to report for the week.”