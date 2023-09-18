Cattle supplies are tight and are likely to continue to be that way for a while, according to the Hightower Report. December cattle traded to a new contract (and all-time) high for the second day in a row Friday. The next window to the US supply situation will be the Cattle on Feed report on Friday.
Feeder cattle were also strong on Friday, closing the session 0.9% to 1.26% higher with gains of as much as $3.35 across the front months. USDA reported cash trade on Friday near $182-$183 in the South. The Northern cash market was mostly steady near $185 for the week. The CME Feeder Cattle Index from 9/12 was up another 28 cents to $251.16., according to Alan Brugler of Barchart.
Outside markets
Stocks: E-Mini S&P 500 Dec futures are down 0.06% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.92%. France’s CAC 40 was down 1.10%, Germany’s DAX Index fell 0.69% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.35%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index rose 0.26% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 1.10%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.01%, EUR/USD was UNCH and USD/JPY was down 0.11%.
Energy: Nov WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 0.93 (1.03%), and Nov gasoline is up 0.37%.