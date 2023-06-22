The feeder cattle market was squeezed by mostly weaker fats and surging corn prices on Wednesday. The front months settled with triple-digit losses of as much as $4.42. August is now down 7% from nearly seeing new all-time highs earlier this month, according to Total Farm Marketing.
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-Mini S&P 500 futures are down 0.18% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.8%. France’s CAC 40 was down 0.96%, Germany’s DAX Index fell 0.47% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.91%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index dropped 1.31%% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index fell 0.92%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.02%, EUR/USD was up 0.03% and USD/JPY was up 0.03%.
Energy: Aug WTI crude oil prices this morning are down $1.38 (1.90%), and Aug gasoline is down 2.19%.