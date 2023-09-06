Friday cash sales finished last week mostly $178-179 in the South and mostly $182 in the North, Alan Brugler of Barchart said.
Tight cattle supplies should continue to provide support on breaks “well into 2024,” The Hightower Report said. “Look for resistance in October cattle at $182.30 and $186.65.”
People are also reading…
Outside markets
Stocks: September E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.25% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.91%, France’s CAC 40 was down 1.00%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 0.52% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.53%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index rose 0.12% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 0.62%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.13%, EUR/USD was up 0.14% and USD/JPY was down 0.32%.
Energy: October WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 4 cents (0.05%), and October gasoline is down 0.28%.