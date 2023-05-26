June cattle closed moderately higher on the session and the new contract highs, discount and tight supply helped to support. Cattle weights are light, suggesting producers are current with marketings, according to the Hightower Report.
The weekly Export Sales report showed 18,256 MT of beef was booked during the week that ended 5/18. That was a 3-week high, but 9% below the same week last year. Exports were 16,518 MT led by shipments to South Korea and Japan. Accumulated 2023 beef exports reached 317,144 MT. , according to Total Farm Marketing.
People are also reading…
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-Mini S&P 500 futures are up 0.19% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.37%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.43%, Germany’s DAX Index rose 0.27% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.33%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index gained 0.35% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 0.37%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.26%, EUR/USD was down 0.43% and USD/JPY was down 0.24%.
Energy: June WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 0.73 (1.02%), and July gasoline is up 1.14%.