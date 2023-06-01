Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and lower on Select, USDA said.
- Choice rose 60 cents to $306.44/cwt.
- Select went down 83 cents to $286.32.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA showed no reportable live trade, with 4,359 sold live at 175-188, and 6,246 sold dressed $285-292.50. In Iowa/Minnesota, there were 5,575 sold live at 182-187, and 1,895 head were sold dressed at $288-292.
The cattle market has benefited from a weaker dollar, hitting new contract highs for the fourth day in a row, The Hightower Report said. “The most important factor could be the persistent strength in the beef market.”
“The market’s close above the 9-day moving average suggests that the short-term trend remains positive,” The Hightower Report said.