Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was down 51 cents to $306.87/cwt.
- Select was 35 cents lower to $284.54.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 368 head sold live for $174, and 346 head sold dressed for $268. In Iowa/Minnesota, there were 1,158 head sold live for $168-177, and 320 head sold dressed for $277-278.
“Unless packers have more beef contracted than cattle they own or contracted or weights keep dropping as much as they did last week, it isn’t likely packers are going to buy cattle higher,” Chris Lehner, with ADM Investor Services, said. “An advantage for packers when they own cattle or have cattle contracted is selling beef on contract. Packers know how many cattle they need.
“USDA estimated Tuesday’s FI cattle slaughter at 128,000 head,” Brugler Marketing said. “That has the WTD total at 254,000 head, compared to 250,000 last week and 243,000 during the same week last year.”