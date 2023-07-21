Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice up 18 cents to $302.74/cwt.
- Select up $2.02 to $276.23/cwt.
People are also reading…
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported none sold live and 11,428 head sold dressed at $295. In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported 1,912 head sold live at $188.43-189.95 and 3,535 head sold dressed at $295.37-300.
Traders estimate the Cattle on Feed numbers will be 2.2% below July 1, 2022, with an implied 11.15 mln head on feed. Placements are expected to be within 4% below last year and 2.7% above last year, according to Total Farm Marketing.
The USDA estimated FI cattle slaughter for the week through Thursday at 495k head, lagging last week’s pace by 9k head but 1,000 above the same week last year, said Alan Brugler of Barchart.