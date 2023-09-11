It will take a while to rebuild cattle inventory, and traders say producers are patient sellers, according to the Hightower Report. October cattle have been under the negative technical influence of a key reversal top on July 20, and they could be in position to test that level this week.
Friday’s Wholesale Boxed Beef report put Choice boxes at $312.90, up by $1.24, and Select boxes at $286.05, down by 12c. The rib primals were shown at $524.56 and $429.84 cwt. respectively. USDA estimated the week’s FI cattle slaughter at 559k head through Saturday. That is below last week as the increased Saturday still undershot the Monday holiday volumes, and compares to 606k head from the same week last year which also saw a large Sat kill, according to Alan Brugler of Barchart.
Outside markets
Stocks: E-Mini S&P 500 Sep futures are up 0.50% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.35%. France’s CAC 40 was up 0.44%, Germany’s DAX Index rose 0.49% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.15%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index rose 0.84% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 0.55%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.07%, EUR/USD was down 0.18% and USD/JPY was down 0.43%.
Energy: Oct WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 0.51 (0.57%), and Oct gasoline is up 0.22%.