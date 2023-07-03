Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice rose 62 cents to $328.34/cwt.
- Select rose 67 cents to $294.30/cwt.
There were no reported cash sales in Nebraska or Iowa/Minnesota, USDA said.
The market “failed to take out the contract and all-time high from June 7, The Hightower Report said. “If the market backs off, technical traders could turn negative again.”
“U.S. beef production in the third quarter is expected to be down 5.4% from last year, but this was known when the futures went to all-time highs.”