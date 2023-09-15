People are also reading…
December cattle traded up through the July 20 contract high at 189.00m and the nearby contract traded to a new all-time high going back to 1976, according to the Hightower Report. Next targets are 1911.075 for December cattle and 194.60 on nearby chart.
FAS reported a yearly low for beef export sales during the week that ended 9/7. The 6,220k MT sold was down 48% wk/wk and 49% yr/yr. China was the top buyer for the week, though with just 2k MT. Beef shipments were reported at 13.2k MT, a 36-wk low. Accumulated shipments remain 12% behind last year’s pace with 569.7k MT shipped, according to Alan Brugler of Barchart.