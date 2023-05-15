Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and steady on Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was down $2.31 to $301.98/cwt.
- Select was up 3 cents to $284.71.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, there was no reportable trade, the USDA said. In Iowa/Minnesota, there was also no reportable trade.
Traders are watching cash prices and production trends. “The June contract’s discount to the cash market should provide some insurance against weaker cash prices,” the Hightower Report said. “Beef production is down nearly 6% this quarter, and the weight data suggest that producers are current with marketings.”
“USDA estimated the week’s FI cattle slaughter at 646,000 head through Saturday,” Brugler Marketing said. “That is up from 623,000 last week, but down from 651,000 head during the same week last year. YTD slaughter reached 11.925 mln head, trailing last year by 3.1%.”