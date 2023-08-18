The cattle market could see some pressure today if a risk-off attitude takes hold, but traders may be reluctant to press too far with the Cattle on Feed report being released after the close, according to the Hightower Report.
Friday’s Cattle on Feed report is expected to show July placements down 5.5% from last year via trade expectation. Marketings during the month are seen at a 5.2% decrease. Aug. 1 on feed inventory is expected to be down 1.6% vs. last year, according to Alan Brugler of Barchart.
Outside markets
Stocks: E-Mini S&P 500 Sep futures are down 0.68% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 1.04%. France’s CAC 40 was down 1.21%, Germany’s DAX Index fell 1.22% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 1.23%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 1.00% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 0.55%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.07%, EUR/USD was down 0.18% and USD/JPY was down 0.16%.
Energy: Oct WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 0.65 (0.81%), and Oct gasoline is down 0.98%.