Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were up on Choice and higher on Select.
- Choice rose 56 cent to $337.89/cwt.
- Select went up 76 cents to $309.48.
People are also reading…
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA there was no reportable trade. Also, in Iowa/Minnesota, no reportable trade.
August cattle saw a modest recovery today and closed at its highest level since its sharp reversal a week ago, The Hightower Report said today.
“The spread between feast and famine widened further today for the cattle feeder as the slightly higher fed cattle price will continue to produce outstanding profits today, yet when replacing with a feeder steer, it appears that all inputs are being bought at highs, not lows,” Alan Brugler of Barchart said today.