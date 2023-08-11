Stronger cash prices could give the Oct cattle impetus to push through the Aug. 4 high at 183.725 and test the contract high at 185.750. A failure to do so could set the market up for a deeper correction, according to the Hightower Report.
USDA’s weekly Export Sales report showed 14,843 MT of beef was sold during the week that ended 8/3. That was a 19% increase for the week and was slightly above the same week last year. Beef commitments reached 634,763 MT for the year through 8/3, compared to 790k MT at the same time last year, according to Alan Brugler of Barchart.
Outside markets
Stocks: E-Mini S&P 500 Sep futures are down 0.16% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 1.27%. France’s CAC 40 was down 1.47%, Germany’s DAX Index fell 1.18% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 1.47%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 2.01% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 0.84%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.18%, EUR/USD was down 0.07% and USD/JPY was up 0.01%.
Energy: Sep WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 0.61 (0.72%), and Sep gasoline is up 1.30%.