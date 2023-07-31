Wholesale Boxed Beef prices for Friday afternoon were quoted $302 flat for Choice and $277.54 for Select. That was an 86 cent drop in Choice and Select was down by $2.22 cwt. USDA estimated FI cattle slaughter for the week through Saturday at 619,000 head. That was down 5k head from last week and 57k from the same week last year. YTD slaughter trails last year’s pace by 3.9%, according to Total Farm Marketing.
Front month fat cattle ended the last trade day of the week with modest 10 to 25 cent gains. August fats had a net $1.87 loss Friday to Friday. Feeders went into the weekend with Friday gains of as much as 95 cents, enough to flip the August contract to a net 32 cent gain for the week, according to Alan Brugler of Barchart.
People are also reading…
Outside markets
Stocks: E-Mini S&P 500 Sep futures are up 0.17% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.22%. France’s CAC 40 was up 0.60%, Germany’s DAX Index rose 0.35% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.24%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index rose 0.46% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 1.26%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.04%, EUR/USD was up 0.14% and USD/JPY was up 0.69%.
Energy: Sep WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 0.64 (0.79%), and Sep gasoline is down 0.78%.