“A two-day rally in the corn market may bring headwinds to the feeder market,” Oliver Sloup of Blue Line Futures said. This comes as the market was appearing to be overbought according to some technical standards.
June cattle continues to sit at a discount, giving support to the market despite smaller domestic demand, The Hightower Report said.
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.36% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 1.61%, France’s CAC 40 was down 1.81%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 1.74% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 1.70%. The sharp overseas decline comes as the Bank of England appears to be set to raise interest rates once again and inflation rates are at the highest level since 1992. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 1.28% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 0.89%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.02%, EUR/USD was up 0.17% and USD/JPY was unchanged.
Energy: July WTI crude oil prices this morning are up $1.01 (1.40%), and July gasoline is up 1.17%.